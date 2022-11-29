Watch: Bangladesh players in disbelief after India A captain given not out in tour game, replays prove them right

India A squad began the first of the two unofficial four-day ‘Test’ matches in their tour of Bangladesh on Tuesday at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox's Bazar. The visitors ended Day 1 on top after Saurabh Kumar and Navdeep Saini combined to fold Bangladesh A for just 112 before the opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Abhimanyu Easwaran stitched an unbeaten 120-run stand to put India eight runs ahead in the first innings of the match.

For India A, there was a bit of luck involved as well, one which had left Bangladesh players in complete shock. It happened in the ninth over of India A's innings when Easwaran pushed for a quick single after fending off the delivery from pacer Khaled Ahmed. But the fielder stationed at mid-on quickly sprinted, collected the ball and threw it towards the non-striker's end, dislodging the bails.

Ahmed quickly appealed and so did the rest of the Bangladesh A players, but umpire denied the appeal. Replays later showed that Easwaran had missed the crease by millimetres when the throw unsettled the stumps.

Talking about Day 1 of the match, India A won the toss and put the hosts to bat first. Saurabh picked four wickets while Saini picked three as Bangladesh were folded for just 112 runs in 45 overs. Mukesh Kumar picked two while Jayant Yadav picked the remaining one. Mosaddek Hossain was the top scorer for Bangladesh A with an 88-ball 63.

For India A, both rge openers scored their respective half-centuries. Yashasvi scored an umbeaten 106-ball 61 while Easwaran remained not out on 53 off 111. India are 120/0 in 36 overs, with an eigght-run lead at the end of the opening day.

