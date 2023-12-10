Watch: BBL 2023 match abandoned due to unsafe pitch conditions after 'ridiculous' bounce stuns Josh Inglis

A rare occurrence took place on Sunday at the 2023 Big Bash League, as the match between Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers was abandoned due to unsafe pitch conditions at the GMHBA Stadium in Perth. Pre-existing worries about the wicket were exacerbated by heavy overnight rain in Geelong, which seeped under the covers and affected the playing surface. Despite the initial concerns, the toss took place as Renegades captain Nic Maddinson chose to send the reigning champions, the Scorchers, in to bat. Josh Inglis in action(BBL)

The Scorchers faced early setbacks as their batters struggled with the unpredictable bounce, particularly evident when Australian's Aaron Hardie faced challenges, playing and missing on multiple occasions. The turning point occurred in the seventh over when Scorchers' player Inglis was hit in the groin by a Will Sutherland delivery that exhibited significant movement.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Shortly after, he inside-edged a similar ball that was dropped by the Renegades' wicketkeeper, Quinton de Kock. In the subsequent delivery, Inglis attempted a drive at a fuller delivery, resulting in the ball ballooning over his bat and reaching de Kock.

Expressing his dissatisfaction, Inglis showcased his disapproval towards umpires Ben Treloar and Simon Lightbody. Subsequently, the officials conferred to assess the pitch's condition and decided to take the players off the field with the Scorchers standing at 2-30 after 6.5 overs.

Watch:

Former Australia captain Aaron Finch told Fox Cricket the ball had “taken big divots out of the wicket … gripped the seam and was just bouncing ridiculously.”

The season had begun on December 7 with Brisbane Heat registering a 103-run win over Melbourne Stars at the Gabba. Renegades are yet to open their account in the league; they faced a narrow 8-run loss in their opening game to Sydney Sixers. The Scorchers, meanwhile, played for the first time in the new season on Sunday.

While Australia's limited-overs stars will be part of the BBL, the Test team will play against Pakistan in the first of three matches, starting December 14 at the Optus Stadium in Perth.