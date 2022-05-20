Watch: Camera catches Virat Kohli using The Undertaker's iconic 'throat slash' at Shubman Gill during RCB vs GT match

By now it must be pretty evident that Virat Kohli is a huge WWE fan, more intricately of the Attitude Era, which ruled the world of professional wrestling in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Kohli has time and again made his love for WWE visible through his actions on words – be it the Test series between India and South Africa for while playing for The Royal Challengers Bangalore. During the India-South Africa Test series, Kohli was caught by the stump microphone, saying 'Finally, The Rock has come back' out of joy watching Jasprit Bumrah return on the field, a catchphrase which was immortalised by former WWE superstar The Rock, or Dwayne Johnson. Also Read: Photos of Virat Kohli trying to console angry Matthew Wade spread like wildfire on social media

Once again, Kohli's love for WWE came to the fore during RCB's IPL 2022 match against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Kohli recreated WWE legend The Undertaker's iconic 'throat-slash' sign at GT opener Shubman Gill just when he and his partner Wriddhiman Saha walked out to bat. The camera very quickly spotted Kohli giving Gill a glimpse of The Undertaker through his actions.

This is not the first time Kohli has used an Undertaker reference in this season of the IPL. Earlier this season, when RCB registered an 18-run win over Lucknow Super Giants, Kohli had likened RCB's comeback in the match to The Undertaker's resurrection. "Beautiful. Under the pump again and you come back again. We are like The Undertaker," Kohli told Glenn Maxwell and captain Faf du Plessis.

Kohli has in fact featured twice on WWE legend John Cena's Instagram handle. In July of 2019, Cena had shared an image of Kohli offering his hand for a mysterious handshake, a classic reference to Cena's 'You Can't See Me' catchphrase which he made famous during his legendary tenure with the WWE. Two years later, ahead of the inaugural World Test Championship final, Cena had shared another picture of Kohli batting with the Indian national flag in the background. Fans were quick to jump to the conclusion that Cena was perhaps lending his support to Team India ahead of the crunch final.

