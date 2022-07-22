Watch: CSK's former and current South Africa stars record priceless welcome message as franchise owners buy Jo'burg team

Earlier this week, the owners of six Indian Premier League franchises bought teams in the upcoming T20 league in South Africa. Chennai Super Kings were also among the six teams -- they invested in the franchise from Johannesburg. This is the first time when the owners of the Chennai-based franchise have invested in an overseas team; the inaugural edition of the South African T20 league is expected to take place in January next year.

Following the announcement, former and current South African cricketers of the Chennai Super Kings issued a video message to thank the franchise owners, and welcomed them to the Protean cricket fraternity.

“To the owners, well done on a successful bid. I can't wait to follow the progress. To all the CSK fans, I can't wait to see the team roaring in South Africa next year. All the best!” Albie Morkel, who represented CSK between 2008-2013, said in a video posted by the franchise.

Watch:

Dwaine Pretorius, who appeared for the Super Kings in this year's edition, hoped that the CSK fans will shower support on the Johannesburg side as well.

“Just want to welcome CSK to the South African cricket family, purchasing the Johannesburg franchise. It's going to be very exciting. I'm sure there will be lot of fans supporting the team. It's fun to have CSK being a part of the South African league. I'm sure all the fans will be with us,” said the bowler.

Earlier, former South Africa captain Graeme Smith was named the commissioner of the new league.

“We are thrilled to welcome our new franchise owners to the South African League taking place in January and February 2023. This is truly an exciting time for South African cricket; the overwhelming interest shows that the country remains valued in the global cricketing eco-system," Smith had said following the selection process.

