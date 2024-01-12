Watch: David Warner does the unthinkable, lands in the middle of SCG from a chopper for BBL match

A legend in modern day cricket, David Warner made a legendary entrance at the SCG in Sydney ahead of Friday's BBL clash between Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers. The Aussie opener arrived in a helicopter on the ground, flying in from his brother's wedding. The helicopter landed on the outfield, which was close to where the 'Thanks Dave' logo was painted during his farewell Test match. David Warner landed on a helicopter.(Twitter)

The upcoming BBL fixture will also see Steve Smith represent Sydney Sixers. Speaking to Channel 7, Warner said, "I've done my utmost best to get down here and hopefully put some runs on the board."

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

"I might look like a bit of a goose if I don't get any runs but it's my contribution to not just the BBL but Australian cricket. I want to be out here. I want to entertain. I want to try and help our team win the next three games," he added.

Warner signed a massive two-year deal with Thunder ahead of last season, and the upcoming match will be one of three appearances he will make after his Test retirement. Thunder have a small chance of qualifying for the knockouts, but Warner will miss those matches as he will be playing at the ILT20 in UAE. But now it looks like he will miss that as he has to play in the T20I series vs West Indies.

Warner's Thunder teammate Gurinder Sandhu said, "He's going to a lot of effort to come and play for us. We love having him here. Last year he was awesome for us, maybe didn't score as many runs as he would have liked but around the group and passing on knowledge was awesome to have him around. He's one of the better team men. All the fans get to enjoy him playing cricket."

Meanwhile, Sean Abbott joked about Warner's entrance. Speaking a day before, the Sixers player said, "He is a bit Hollywood, isn't he, that's very Davey. I got the Lime bike in today and I'll be doing the same tomorrow night and riding out the gate as Davey lands."