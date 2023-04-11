Watch: David Warner livid; lashes out at Lalit Yadav for abysmal mix-up during DC vs MI IPL 2023 tie

Another match, another fifty for David Warner, his third in the ongoing IPL 2023 season as Delhi Capitals were folded for 172 runs in 19.4 overs in their home game against five-time champions Mumbai Indians. Warner, like in the last three matches of Delhi, seemed that he would remain the lone warrior but eventually found a late, but able assistance from Axar Patel, who as well scored a fifty. The skipper eventually finished with 51 off 47, with six boundaries, while for Mumbai, the pick of the bowlers were Jason Behrendorff and Piyush Chawla, both of whom picked up a three-wicket haul each in four overs. (DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023)

David Warner lashes out at partner for abysmal mix-up in DC vs MI tie

There have been constant criticism over Warner's strike rate in his half-century knocks this season, with veteran cricketers wanting him to up the ante as he progresses in his knocks. But Warner has been struggling to find the gaps, and the frustration has been evident as he is constantly seen uttering words to himself or punching his bat in sheer annoyance.

ALSO READ: 'Prithvi Shaw can't say I'm only going to bat and then put his feet up in dressing room': Ravi Shastri's ultimatum

On Tuesday, there was another such instance when Warner looked to take on compatriot Cameron Green's fuller delivery over mid-off for a boundary, but instead played straight into Piyush Chawla stationed there. The MI star did drop the catch, but Warner was left disappointed at not being able to go for the boundary. But what had left him furious was when he saw his partner Lalit Yadav busy ball-watching while he called for a single after seeing Chawla fumble in his fielding effort. Warner was seen shouting at Lalit to go for the single. He later called Lalit to mid-pitch and made his disappointment known to him.

Watch the video here…

Lalit was dismissed an over later. But that brought Axar to the crease and Delhi's innings witnessed a revival as the two left-handers stitched a 67-run stand that took Delhi from 98 for five to 165 for six. And then, in a space of just three deliveries, Jason Behrendorff dismissed both the batters. Delhi's tail end crumbled in no time, finishing on 172 runs with two balls to spare.

