Watch: Warner thanks his stars, Saha in denial after bails remain unmoved off Shami stunner in DC vs GT IPL tie

It was a dramatic start to match number 7 of the ongoing 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) where Delhi Capitals hosted defending champions Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. GT pacer Mohammed Shami threatened DC opener and skipper David Warner in the very first over of the match but the Aussie had to thank the stars after he survived an early dismissal in the team's crucial game. (DC vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023)

David Warner thanks his stars after bails remain unmoved

Delhi Capitals had lost their season opener last week at the Ekana Stadium against Lucknow Super Giants, losing by 50 runs. Hence, the homecoming game for the Capitals hold utmost importance with DC looking to open their account in IPL 2023.

Warner walked in hoping to lay the perfect foundation for the remaining DC line-up to build on that and post a mighty total. But Shami startled him early on as the very first ball of the match saw GT break into a loud appeal. The fuller delivery around off had drawn a big noise when the ball went past the edge and landed straight into the hands of wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha.

The players had a discussion but GT skipper Hardik Pandya could not get a conclusive answer from his teammates and hence did not opt for a review. But even the commentators had agreed that there was a noise. Replay later showed that the ball had hit the off stump and not the outside edge of Warner's bat, leaving Saha in denial and Shami in disbelief.

Watch the video here…

It was soon followed by another loud appeal from the Gujarat players against a back ofg the length delivery from Shami. Saha had take a terrific diving catch. But again, Hardik found no conclusive answer from his teammates and hence did not opt for DRS. Two deliveries later, Warner luckily managed a boundary after the length ball from Shami went off his thigh pads and it was followed by a huge wide ball which raced past a diving Saha for a boundary. 11 runs came off that over.

