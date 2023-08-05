Watch: Dinesh Karthik's million-dollar 'height' reaction as he stands in middle of Shaheen Afridi, Stuart Broad

Shaheen Afridi made an electrifying start to his ‘The Hundred’ campaign on August 2; the Pakistan bowler picked two wickets off his first two balls, removing Phil Salt and Laurie Evans in succession. Both were leg-before dismissals and classic Afridi wickets, as he brought the ball into the right-handers. In a rain-hit 40-ball match, Afridi's twin-dismissals were key as Welsh Fire defeated Manchester Originals by 9 runs. Shaheen Afridi (L) with Dinesh Karthik (c) and Stuart Broad(Twitter)

Following the game, Afridi took time out to engage in conversation over his bowling, alongside former England bowler Stuart Broad and Dinesh Karthik – both are part of the broadcasting team for The Hundred. Karthik stood in the middle of Afridi and Broad, and made a rather hilarious remark on his official Twitter profile as he talked about the heights of both players.

Karthik, the shortest among the three, had a tongue-in-cheek remark for England cricketer Ben Duckett, whose pictures from the Ashes series had gone viral as the players stood for the national anthems. Duckett stood alongside Stuart Broad and Zak Crawley at the time; while the England batter is 5ft 7, both, Broad and Crawley are 6ft 5.

During the conversation, Broad asked Shaheen on the latter's secret to success in transitioning from red-ball to white-ball formats. Last month, Afridi took part in a two-Test series against Sri Lanka that ended on July 27. Merely four days later, Afridi produced a brilliant outing in The Hundred.

“It's not easy, Tests is totally different. I think, bowling more overs in Test cricket is really helpful in white-ball cricket too. That's is the reason for my success. When I started playing Tests, I used to watch you and Anderson on how to bowl in that format,” Afridi said.

Broad had announced his retirement from Test cricket days during the end of Day 3 in the final Ashes Test at the Oval. He ended his career by taking the match-winning wicket in the Test, as England drew the series 2-2. Incidentally, with the bat, the final delivery Broad faced in his Test career was a six against Mitchell Starc. He remained unbeaten on 8.

Following The Hundred, Shaheen is expected to return to action for Pakistan later this month for the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which will be followed by the Asia Cup. Pakistan are joint-hosts (with Sri Lanka) for the continental tournament.

