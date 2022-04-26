Watch: Faf du Plessis asked to spin the coin twice at toss vs RR as RCB captain interrupts broadcaster introduction

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis was asked to spin the coin twice during the toss ceremony of IPL 2022 Match No. 39 against Rajasthan Royals at the MCA Stadium in Pune after the South African accidentally interrupted the broadcaster. Nick Knight, one of the broadcasters for this year's IPL, was in the middle of his introduction of the two captains du Plessis and Sanju Samson, when Faf accidentally spun the coin in the air (Also Read: RCB vs RR IPL 2022 Live Score)

That is when Knight asked him to 'hang on'. He then caught the coin back in his hands and re-spun it. Du Plessis would have had any problems doin it twice as he ended up winning the toss.

"Hang on, hang on Faf. Hang on… good catch", said Knight after du Plessis spun the coin for the first time. "Faf du Plessis, Sanju Samson. See you’re in charge. Off you go. Second go. Go on Faf. There you go, see. Knew you were going to win the toss anyway."

Du Plessis informed that RCB had made one change with Rajat Patidar replacing Anuj Rawat, which means that Virat Kohli will be opening the innings with his captain. RCB are coming off a poor previous game which saw the team get all out for 68 and du Plessis insisted that the team needs to put up a better and braver effort with the bat.

"We will bowl first. There will be a bit in it early on and we'll look to exploit it tonight. You have to go past it (68), it's just about getting to the playoffs, it's not how you get there. One change for us - Rajat comes in for Anuj Rawat with Virat going to the top. We want him to get going right at the top, want to see the real Virat play. This is a new game, new day and we’ll have to play well,” du Plessis said after winning the toss.

Sanju Samson announced that the Royals had made a couple of changed.

"We would have also bowled here, but we're happy to bat first as well. It's been great, he has set up a great standard, the entire team is learning a lot from him, the way he has played in accordance with the team situation, there's a lot to learn. Just put the best step forward - couple of changes, Daryl Mitchell comes in place of Karun Nair, Kuldeep Sen replaces Obed McCoy," he said.