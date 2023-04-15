Watch: Faf du Plessis left stunned as Aman Khan's unbelievable one-handed catch sends RCB captain back to dugout

Delhi Capitals' bowling all-rounder Aman Khan produced a sensational effort to dismiss Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis during the Saturday afternoon clash between both sides in Bengaluru. The RCB had made a flying start to the game, racing to 42/0 in 4.3 overs when Faf, having already hit a four off the previous delivery of the over from Mitchell Marsh, smashed another aggressive hit. However, Aman took an enormous leap at midwicket as he extended his right hand, and managed to grab hold of the ball on the second attempt. Faf du Plessis(IPL)

du Plessis departed for 22 off 16 deliveries.

Also read: ‘Stokes could be CSK captain, but for that...': Dhoni's ex-teammate reveals major challenge for England all-rounder

Watch Aman's incredible catch:

Earlier, DC captain David Warner had won the toss and opted to bowl at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. While Du Plessis couldn't make a mark in the RCB innings, Virat Kohli produced a quality knock as he smashed a half-century off 33 deliveries. The India batter, however, was dismissed on his very next delivery by Lalit Yadav, as RCB endured a batting-order collapse.

While Mahipal Lomror (26 off 18 balls) and Glenn Maxwell (24 off 14 balls) failed to convert bright starts, Harshal Patel (6) and Dinesh Karthik (0) were dismissed cheaply as RCB were forced to pick Anuj Rawat as their Impact Player early into the game.

RCB have won one off their three games and are lacking consistency in the season so far; after a convincing victory over Mumbai Indians in their opening game, RCB faced a mammoth 81-run loss in their second game to Kolkata Knight Riders. The side further faced a narrow loss against Lucknow Super Giants last week.

Their opponents, Delhi Capitals are enduring an even worse season; the Capitals remain the only side yet to register a win so far. They lost all of their four games under captain David Warner, whose strike rate has come under significant scanner.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON