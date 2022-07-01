Watch: Flying bail hits Warner on the crotch in bizarre moment during 1st Test; AUS star reacts to incident on Twitter

Australia registered an emphatic 10-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test of the two-match series in Galle on Friday. After bowling out the home team on merely 113 in the second innings, Australia chased down a meager 10-run target in merely four balls, with opener David Warner smashing a six to hit the winning runs. However, Warner had a rather painful moment on the field earlier in the day while he stood at the leg slip during the Sri Lankan innings.

In the 23rd over of the innings, bowler Travis Head beat Jeffrey Vandersay's inside edge as the ball hit the stumps, as the Aussie picked his third wicket of the innings. However, the wicketkeeper blocked Warner's view from the leg slip as he didn't realise the ball had already clipped the bails. Consequently, the Aussie star went for a catch and while he made a dive towards his left, a bail flew towards Warner and hit him on the crotch.

Warner wailed in pain as he lied down. Watch:

Dave Warner copping a bail in the nuts#SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/oRkRRPZ305 — Zeus 🏏🏉 (@Zeus_Cricket) July 1, 2022

While it wasn't a very amusing incident for Warner, he eventually poked fun at it after the game, taking to his official Twitter account to quote the video of the moment.

“Oh dear, well bowled Heady but my Jatz cracker,” Warner wrote.

Oh dear, well bowled Heady but my Jatz cracker 🤦???🤦???🤦??? https://t.co/PEr3WbFYnJ — David Warner (@davidwarner31) July 1, 2022

Warner's fellow Australia teammate Marnus Labsuchagne also poked fun at the opener, writing, “how are we feeling @davidwarner31,” using a number of laughing emojis.

Earlier, Australia had bowled Sri Lanka out on 212 before putting up 321 in the first innings, with Cameron Green (77) top-scoring for the side. Alex Carey (45 off 47) deliveries also played a brisk knock under overcast conditions on Day 2 of the game.

The home side endured a poor outing with the bat in the second innings, surviving for only 22.5 overs, with spinners Nathan Lyon and Travis Head taking four wickets each.

The second Test of the series takes place at the same venue from July 8.

