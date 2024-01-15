Watch: From 50/0, Karnataka lose 10 for 53 as Gujarat sensationally defend 110 in jaw-dropping Ranji Trophy finish

Gujarat pulled off a victory out of the jaws of defeat on Monday in their Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka with left-arm spinner Siddharth Desai taking seven wickets and helping them defend a target of 110 against Karnataka. Karnataka seemed to be cruising to a comfortable win with captain Mayank Agarwal and his opening captain Devdutt Padikkal putting up a 50-run partnership in in 9.2 overs. Harmeet Desai's seven-wicket haul helped Gujarat pull off an incredible win(GCA)

It all started with Agarwal falling to Desai on 19 off 29 balls. Padikkal then fell to the spinner in his next over on 31 off 29 and the wheels came off for Karnataka after that. Desai took another wicket at the end of that over and then four more in his next two as Karnataka went from being 50/0 in the 10th over to 74/6 in the 18th. They were bowled out for 103 in the 25th over with Rinkesh Vaghela dismissing Prasidh Krishna for seven runs.

Padikkal had made it look like Karnataka had put the game well beyond Gujarat's reach. Desai had opened the bowling alongside medium-pacer and Gujarat captain Chintan Gaja, but the task looked beyond them as Agarwal and Padikkal raced away. Agarwal scored 19 in 29 balls, with four fours, and Padikkal was in a hurry, hitting 31 from 29 balls with four fours and a six.

Desai was then irresistible. Manish Pandey fell for a duck and became Desai's fourth victim, and he added Sujay Sateri and Vijaykumar Vyshak to his tally by the 18th over of the innings, leaving Karnataka tottering at 74 for 6. Gaja took himself off after bowling just two overs, bringing Rinkesh Vaghela, the offspinner, who got into the act by sending back Samarth and Hegde, who had scored 27 in 37 balls. Desai then got rid of Rohit Kumar - the third duck in the innings - to complete his haul, before Vaghela got his third, Prasidh Krishna, in the 27th over to finish off the game.