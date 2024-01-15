close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / Watch: From 50/0, Karnataka lose 10 for 53 as Gujarat sensationally defend 110 in jaw-dropping Ranji Trophy finish

Watch: From 50/0, Karnataka lose 10 for 53 as Gujarat sensationally defend 110 in jaw-dropping Ranji Trophy finish

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 15, 2024 06:52 PM IST

Karnataka were seemingly cruising to victory but a seven-wicket haul from Siddharth Desai helped Gujarat grab victory out of nowhere

Gujarat pulled off a victory out of the jaws of defeat on Monday in their Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka with left-arm spinner Siddharth Desai taking seven wickets and helping them defend a target of 110 against Karnataka. Karnataka seemed to be cruising to a comfortable win with captain Mayank Agarwal and his opening captain Devdutt Padikkal putting up a 50-run partnership in in 9.2 overs.

Harmeet Desai's seven-wicket haul helped Gujarat pull off an incredible win(GCA)
Harmeet Desai's seven-wicket haul helped Gujarat pull off an incredible win(GCA)

It all started with Agarwal falling to Desai on 19 off 29 balls. Padikkal then fell to the spinner in his next over on 31 off 29 and the wheels came off for Karnataka after that. Desai took another wicket at the end of that over and then four more in his next two as Karnataka went from being 50/0 in the 10th over to 74/6 in the 18th. They were bowled out for 103 in the 25th over with Rinkesh Vaghela dismissing Prasidh Krishna for seven runs.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Padikkal had made it look like Karnataka had put the game well beyond Gujarat's reach. Desai had opened the bowling alongside medium-pacer and Gujarat captain Chintan Gaja, but the task looked beyond them as Agarwal and Padikkal raced away. Agarwal scored 19 in 29 balls, with four fours, and Padikkal was in a hurry, hitting 31 from 29 balls with four fours and a six.

Desai was then irresistible. Manish Pandey fell for a duck and became Desai's fourth victim, and he added Sujay Sateri and Vijaykumar Vyshak to his tally by the 18th over of the innings, leaving Karnataka tottering at 74 for 6. Gaja took himself off after bowling just two overs, bringing Rinkesh Vaghela, the offspinner, who got into the act by sending back Samarth and Hegde, who had scored 27 in 37 balls. Desai then got rid of Rohit Kumar - the third duck in the innings - to complete his haul, before Vaghela got his third, Prasidh Krishna, in the 27th over to finish off the game.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and India vs Afghanistan match updates along with Cricket Schedule and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On