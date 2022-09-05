Watch: Furious Rohit Sharma screams at Arshdeep as youngster drops a sitter in India's loss vs Pakistan in Asia Cup

Mohammad Nawaz's brilliant knock along with his partnership with Mohmmad Rizwan, who scored a stunning half-century, put Pakistan as favourites in the chase of 182 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. But the moment Rizwan fell, India were back on track and quickly inserted pressure on the Pakistan side, who now needed 34 runs off the last three overs. But one decisive act changed the whole momentum of the game in the 18th over when Arshdeep Singh dropped a sitter, leaving a furious Rohit Sharma screaming at him.

There was no returning for India as Bhuvneshwar Kumar was smashed for 19 runs in the penultimate over before Iftikhar Ahmed wrapped up the chase with a ball remaining, giving Pakistan an edge in Asia Cup.

Asif Ali was under pressure in the 18th over of the game. In the third ball of the game, umpire signalled the leg side delivery from Ravi Bishnoi for a wide. But an appeal for caught behind from Rishabh Pant urged Rohit to opt for a review. And after a long wait of 10 minutes where the third umpire looked at every possible angle, asked the on-field umpire to stick to his original decision.

In the very next ball, Bishnoi went full and wide. Asif shuffled across to execute the slog sweep, but got a thick outside edge. The ball ballooned high in the air. Arshdeep, stationed at short third, comfortably positioned himself to complete the crucial dismissal, but the ball slipped off his hands. Rohit was left furious at the sloppy effort from the youngster as he screamed at him.

Arshdeep had a chance to redeem himself in the final over of the match when he was handed the responsibility to defend 8 runs and was up against Asif again. The Pakistan batter kicked off with a boundary before he bounced back to dismiss him with a terrific yorker. Arshdeep now had two runs to defend in the last two balls but he missed the yorker in the penultimate delivery and Iftikhar capitalised on it to get two runs off it.

