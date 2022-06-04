Watch: Gautam Gambhir hits back at critics questioning his participation in IPL, shares video on Twitter

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir minced no words for critics, who question his participation in cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL). The cricketer shared a video of him addressing the subject during a press conference, in which he can be heard saying “ho sake toh isko chaap dena”, which translates to "if possible publish this”.

In the 53-second clip available on his official Twitter account, Gambhir explains how he spends almost ₹2.75 crore towards the welfare of the people. He also mentions that he spent ₹25 lakh to build a library.

Also Read | Had India lost to Australia in 2001 series, Sourav Ganguly would have been removed as captain: Former India cricketer

“Why I commentate in IPL or work in it is because I spend INR 25 lakh every month to feed 5000 people. This translates to roughly Rs. 2.75 crore per year. I've also spent INR 25 lakh to build a library.

“I spend all of this money from my own pocket and not from the MPLAD fund. The MPLAD fund doesn't run my kitchen or other things that I do. I don't have a tree in my house from where I can pluck money either.

“Only because I work, I'm able to feed those 5000 people or establish that library. I have no shame in saying that I do commentary and work in the IPL. All of this that I do has an ultimate goal,” Gambhir can be heard saying in the video.

Gambhir was a key member of India's World Cup winning squad both in 2007 (T20) and 2011 (50 overs). After hanging his boots from the sport, Gambhir joined Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and is a MP from the East Delhi Constituency.

However, he is also seen behind the mic as a commentator and in the latest edition of the T20 tournament, he was the mentor of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), which reached the play-offs in their maiden season.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON