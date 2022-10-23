Watch: Hardik Pandya's coldness towards Haider Ali after dismissing him in India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match

12 months back, when India had suffered that heartbreaking 10-wicket loss in Dubai against Pakistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup, Hardik Pandya's presence in the playing XI merely as a batter was criticised. It was considered as one of the main reasons behind the big loss for India. Hardik had subsequently lost his place in the side owing to fitness issue. But over the last six months, the star cricketer has but all doubts to rest as he resumed his role as an all-rounder in white-ball cricket, making a stronger return o the T20I squad. And on Sunday, he picked three crucial wickets for India in the blockbuster match against Pakistan at the 2022 T20 World Cup in Melbourne. (India vs Pakistan Live Score T20 World Cup 2022)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Two of his three wickets were picked in the 14th over of the innings. Shadab Khan miscued the fuller one in the second ball of the over as Suryakumar Yadav comfortably completed the dismissal with a catch at long-on. Three balls later, Haider Ali perished in similar manner. It was good length delivery on middle and Haider miscued the slog as the ball landed straight into the hands of the same fielder, stationed at the same area.

ALSO READ: 'I think you should put that topic...': Pandya's cheeky reply to broadcaster's 'Will you bowl in India v Pakistan' query

However, more than the manner of the dismissal, what immediately went viral was the reaction from Hardik towards Haider.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The body is fine, I think you should put that topic about my body on rest, you will see me bowling," Hardik had said before the start of the match when asked if he was going to bowl in the Pakistan tie.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hardik's third wicket was that of Mohammad Nawaz in the next over as he finished with three for 30 in four overs.

Pakistan eventually managed 159 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers for his three-wicket haul, two of which came in the powerplay for just 10 runs where he dismissed Babar Azam for golden duck and Mohammad Rizwan for four.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON