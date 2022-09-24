Watch: Harmanpreet's unprecedented gesture for Jhulan Goswami at toss during 3rd ODI vs England, video breaks internet

A special memento, a special team huddle, one last speech to the team - what else could a team for a legendary player who, after a long and illustrious career, is all set to bid adieu to a sport. Well, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur had a memorable act in place for the veteran India bowler Jhulan Goswami and her unprecedented gesture for the pacer during the 3rd ODI between India and England at the iconic Lord's went viral immediately all over social media. (India vs England Live Score 3rd ODI)

After a special team huddle where Harmanpreet was spotted in tears before being hugged by Jhulan, the India captain took the 39-year-old for toss in a grand gesture for the legendary cricketer. England captain Amy Jones had flipped the coin while Jhulan called head. England won the toss and Jones shook hands with Jhulan as Harmanpreet stood beside her.

Amy Jones and Jhulan Goswami hand shake at the toss along with Harmanpreet Kaur



Jhulan will bow out of the game as one of greatest bowlers to have played the sport. She appered in 12 Tests, 2014 ODIs and 68 T20Is for India and picked picked 353 international wickets, the most ever by a bowler in women's cricket. 253 of those came in ODIs which also stands as a record and 43 of those were in World Cups, a record again.

"I'd like to thank the BCCI, my friends, my family, my coaches, teammates, captains," said the bowling legend to Sky Cricket before the start of the match. "Everyone, thanks for this opportunity, this is a very special moment.

"When I started my career in 2002, I played my first series against England, and I'm ending against England in my last series. And the most important thing is that we're 2-0 up in the series, that is the most important thing for me in this moment.

"Each and every moment [of 20 year career] has had a lot of emotions, a lot of effort put in. But the 2017 World Cup where our team came back and fought [is the highlight]. Nobody gave us a chance initially that we would be playing in a final, but the way we played that tournament was something different I think, and from there women's cricket in India slowly and gradually picked up."

