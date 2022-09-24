Watch: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur couldn't hold back tears in Jhulan Goswami's farewell game

The Indian women's cricket team on Saturday stepped into the iconic Lord's stadium with the aim to script a historic ODI series clean sweep against the mighty England in their own backyard. But more the chase for history, the game holds utmost importance to the team and to Indian cricket as pace bowler Jhulan Goswami will bid adieu to the sport at the end of this game. And ahead of the start of the third and final match of the contest, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was spotted crying before being hugged by Jhulan. (India W vs England W Live Score 3rd ODI)

Before the start of the match, during the team huddle, Jhulan was presented a special memento. It was then that Harmanpreet was seen in tears.

Jhulan's journey in international cricket has been simply spectacular, where she played 12 Tests, 2014 ODIs and 68 T20Is for India, and the numbers clearly reveals that. She picked 353 international wickets, the most ever by a bowler in women's cricket. 253 of those came in ODIs which also stands as a record and 43 of those were in World Cups, a record again.

"I'd like to thank the BCCI, my friends, my family, my coaches, teammates, captains," said the bowling legend to Sky Cricket before the start of the match. "Everyone, thanks for this opportunity, this is a very special moment.

"When I started my career in 2002, I played my first series against England, and I'm ending against England in my last series. And the most important thing is that we're 2-0 up in the series, that is the most important thing for me in this moment.

"Each and every moment [of 20 year career] has had a lot of emotions, a lot of effort put in. But the 2017 World Cup where our team came back and fought [is the highlight]. Nobody gave us a chance initially that we would be playing in a final, but the way we played that tournament was something different I think, and from there women's cricket in India slowly and gradually picked up.

“And at this moment, we have our own path to motivate generations and young girls to take up sport and that they have an option with cricket. I have to [keep emotions in check], I can't come with all those emotions onto the cricket field, As a ruthless character, I have to come out and play hard cricket and give my best,” she added.

