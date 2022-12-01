4, 4, 4, 4, 4, 4: Brook smashes six fours in an over during England's record-breaking day against Pakistan - Watch

England decimated the Pakistan bowling attack on the first day of the first Test in Rawalpindi and 23-year-old Harry Brook was at the forefront of the demolition job. He was one of four England batters who scored centuries in the day as they put together a mammoth score of 506/4 in just 75 overs. Three of the centurions had strike rates of over 100 at the end of their innings and Brook was the fastest of them all, ending the day unbeaten on 101 off 81 balls and with a strike rate of a whopping 124.69.

Pakistan were sprayed with boundaries throughout the day, with Brook hitting 14 fours and two sixes himself. Incredibly, six of his fours came in a single over. Debutant Saud Shakeel was the bowler who bore the assault.

Brook first hit the medium pacer's back of a length delivery over long-on. Shakeel then went too full and Brook drilled the second ball through covers. He hit the third ball straight down the ground and the pulled the fourth ball to the boundary as well. The fifth ball disappeared through covers and Brook completed the set by hitting the sixth ball through covers. He is only the fourth batter to do it in Test cricket.

Brook went on to score his century with a four as well, reaching the mark in just 81 balls. It was the third fastest century of all time for England in Tests, surpassing even Zak Crawley who had taken that mantle just earlier in the day. Meanwhile, England captain Ben Stokes closed out the day with Brook by going on the attack himself. Stokes was on 34 off 15 balls, hitting six fours and one six, before the umpires gave the Pakistani players respite by ending the day's play due to bad light.

England broke the record a 112-year-old record for most runs on the first day of a Test match. They are also the first side to have scored 500 runs on Day 1 of a Test. Australia previously held the record when they had scored 494/6 against the South Africa all the way back in 1910.

