Watch: How Ravi Bishnoi masterfully set up Virat Kohli and cracked his plan to leave ex-RCB captain in disbelief

As thoroughly as Virat Kohli has dominated fast bowlers in IPL 2023, he has equally struggled against spinners. It has been the reason why he had slowed down in middle overs owing to oppositions usually deploying spinners during that phase of the match. On Monday, however, Lucknow Super Giants had other plans. On a slowish pitch, they went ahead with spin first against the RCB opening pair and although they managed to counter the variety in the powerplay, Kohli eventually fell to a leg spinner. But what remained the talking point of that dismissal was the manner in which young Ravi Bishnoi set up Kohli. (LSG vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023)

How Bishnoi masterfully set up Kohli and cracked his plan in RCB-LSG tie

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India legend Zaheer Khan, in conversation with JioCinemas pointed out that Kohli has used the tactic of stepping out against spinners during IPL 2023 to deny himself the pressure of not getting those boundaries and rather unsettle the bowler.

However, Bishnoi masterfully set up Kohli by denying him any opportunity to step out of the crease. He pushed him back deep inside the crease with deliveries turning down to the leg side in the five deliveries he bowled before dishing out the wicket ball which was placed well wide outside the off. The length was same, but the width urged Kohli to step out and go for the wild swing. The ball however went underneath his bat and the rest was down by wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran. Kohli went back scoring 31 off 30, laced with just three boundaries.

Watch the video here…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was an innings bossed by the LSG bowlers. Kohli and Faf du Plessis put up a 62-run stand before the former departed and so did the next four batters with even Glenn Maxwell not managing to make an impact in the scoreboard. Faf too failed to up the ante as he stuck around to play the anchor knock. Dinesh Karthik looked to add some aggression to RCB's faltering innings after the rain delay, but he too departed after a couple of boundaries and RCB eventually settled for 126 for nine.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON