LSG vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis returns at helm, RCB win toss, opt to bat, Hazlewood in playing XI

IPL 2023 LSG vs RCB Live Score: Faf du Plessis returned at the helm as RCB won the toss and opted to bat against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023 clash in Lucknow on Monday. Josh Hazlewood too makes his first appearance in the competition having missed the first while recovering from an Achilles injury. The big news from Lucknow camp is that Avesh Khan is not included in the playing XI and he is replaced by Krishnappa Gowtham. KL Rahul-led LSG are currently second in the ten-team points table and a win tonight will help them dethrone defending champions Gujarat Titans from top. RCB are sixth in the standings, with eight points in eight matches. Catch the LIVE updates of Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore:

