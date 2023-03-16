Home / Cricket / Watch: 'I'm Suresh Raina, not Shahid Afridi...' - Ex-India star's merciless 'retirement' jibe sends Twitter into frenzy

Published on Mar 16, 2023 01:14 PM IST

Team India's former player Suresh Raina took a savage dig at Shahid Afridi, seemingly on a question about coming back from retirement.

Shahid Afridi; Suresh Raina(File/Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

Team India's star former cricketer Suresh Raina is currently in action in Qatar, where he's representing the India Maharajas in Legends League Cricket Masters. A host of former India cricketers including Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, and Murali Vijay among others are participating in the tournament that features two more teams – Asia Lions and World Giants. On Wednesday, the Maharajas faced a narrow defeat to the Giants, enduring a third loss in four games as they finished third in the table.

Raina was one of the better performers for India Maharajas in the game, however, as he smashed 49 off 41 deliveries; he was the highest run-scorer for the side as it reached 136/9 in 20 overs. Raina, then, also took a wicket in the only over he bowled, removing a dangerous Chris Gayle on 57. Following the game, the southpaw attended the press conference where he talked about the match; courtesy of his strong performance, Raina was also asked if he would contemplate making a return to professional cricket.

However, the 36-year-old had a rather savage response. “I'm Suresh Raina, not Shahid Afridi! I've taken the retirement,” the southpaw said, leaving the reporters in splits.

Watch:

Shahid Afridi is also a part of the tournament; he is representing the Asia Lions side and also captains the team. The Lions will meet Giants in the final group game of the league on Thursday; India Maharajas will then meet the second-placed side for a place in the final of the tournament, that takes place on March 20.

Raina had retired from international cricket in August 2020, barely a few minutes after legendary former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni made his retirement announcement. The southpaw represented Chennai Super Kings for two more seasons before he was released by the franchise ahead of the 2022 edition.

After the left-handed batter found no takers in the IPL auction ahead of the 2023 season, Raina retired from all forms of cricket in September last year.

