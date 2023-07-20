Watch: ICC breaks the internet with 2023 World Cup promo featuring Shah Rukh Khan; Shubman, Karthik also included

With the 2023 Men’s Cricket World Cup mere months away, the hype for the tournament, as it returns to India’s shores, is gradually building. The ICC released a promo video for their upcoming marquee tournament, and justifiably called upon one of India’s greatest stars to be the face of their World Cup advertising. Shah Rukh Khan narrates the incredible 2-minute long video, centered around the motto and tagline of the tournament — ‘All it takes is one day’.

Shah Rukh Khan features in 2023 World Cup promo (ICC)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One of the most widely-known faces of Indian cinema, Khan is linked to cricket through his part-ownership of the Kolkata Knight Riders, the Indian Premier League franchise. Khan narrates the video, speaking of the sensations and emotions that arise in the biggest of all cricket tournaments, playing on the name of the format as well.

“The difference between making history and being history: one day. Jerseys will be worn, and chests will swell with pride, on that one day. Passion will triumph logic, and memories will be etched, on that one day. Fears will be conquered, and odds will be braved, on that one day. From the highs of joy, to the lows of anguish, it will all be embraced, on that one day,” narrates Khan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video comes on the back of an image shared of Khan standing with the ICC trophy on Wednesday night, which took the internet by storm. The video itself has visuals which goes through fans and iconic moments in World Cup history of all 10 teams participating, with waving flags and national colours on full display.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video also stars guest appearances from names such as 2019 World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan, along with Dinesh Karthik, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Shubman Gill, and even Jemimah Rodrigues dancing with fellow Indian fans in one of the shots.

SRK continues, “Rivalries will be redefined on the pitch, and respect reimagined in the stands. The power of belief will emerge from the hearts of a billion. Songs will be sung, dances will be danced, and eyes will widen in wonder, on that one day. And when that day comes, and when that day finally comes, glory will be immortalized.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This is the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, for everything ever dreamt for, pushed for, lived for, it takes one day,” concludes the movie star in the video.

The hype for the Cricket World Cup is definitely reaching a peak, with the tournament returning to Asian soil after 12 years. India will once again play host to a carnival of fans from all over the world, and will hope for as famous an ending as the 2011 World Cup at home provided.

The tournament begins on October 5 with previous edition's finalists, England and New Zealand meeting at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON