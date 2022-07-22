Watch: ICC shares Serbia bowler's deadman celebration, video goes viral

The ICC's social media channels shared an amusing video of a Serbian bowler displaying a unique celebration whenever a wicket fell off his bowling. The video went viral and gained over 1.5 million views on Instagram Reels. Taken from a match played on July 13, the video shows bowler Ayo Mene-Ejegi choosing to celebrate each of his wickets against the Isle of Man by taking a somersault, before proceeding to lie spread-eagled on the ground and enjoying the wicket.

Watch: Serbia bowler's amazing spread-eagled celebration after taking a wicket

Mene-Ejegi, who has represented both Nigeria and Serbia on the international level, took four Isle of Man wickets in that match and pulled out his somersault celebration for every single one. It received many likes and reactions on the platform, earning plaudits for his pinpoint yorkers but also the athleticism involved in that manoeuvre.

Serbia and the Isle of Man, a small island in the Irish Sea, were competing in the ICC Men's T20 Sub-regional European qualifier tournament, which involves countries where cricket is a small but growing sport. In the five-team group 2, Isle of Man finished top with four wins out of four, but lost in the final to Italy, table toppers in group 1, in a final played in the town of Kerava, Finland. Serbia won 2 and lost 2, and won the 8th place playoff with geographical neighbours Croatia.

