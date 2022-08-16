Watch: Imran Tahir celebrates wicket with trademark sprint and Cristiano Ronaldo's ‘Siuu’ at The Hundred

Imran Tahir has time and again defied the age factor, and the same was witnessed during a clash between Birmingham Phoenix and Trent Rockets at The Hundred. The South Africa spinner, who is 43, remains one of the most active custodian on the field and his trademark spr after claiming a wicket is a proof of it. However, this time Tahir added an extra element to it and was seen performing Cristiano Ronaldo's famous ‘Siuu’ after packing Rockets batter Dawid Malan.

The incident took place after Malan failed to time his shot and was caught by Henry Brookes at mid-off. Tahir welcomed the wicket with his iconic sprint and then ended it by mimicking Ronaldo's 'Siuu' celebration. A video of the same was shared by The Hundred on their social media account.

Tahir is not the only cricketer, who have tried their hands at the 'Siuu' celebration. India pacer Mohammed Siraj has also celebrated in the same manner on previous occasions.

Meanwhile, Tahir picked a wicket in the 20 balls he bowled during the contest, which Phoenix won by 7 wickets. After opting to field first, Phoenix restricted Rockets to 145/6. The Phoenix in response chased down the target with 14 balls to spare.

