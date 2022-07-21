Watch: India forced to move net session indoors due to rain ahead of 1st ODI against West Indies

India were forced to move their first net session after arrival in Trinidad and Tobago indoors due to rain. India face the West Indies in the first of a three-match ODI series on Friday with all games in the series set to be played in Port of Spain.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of the team shifting indoors at the stadium to practice ahead of the game. India are being captained by Shikhar Dhawan for the series, with regular stars like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah scheduled to return for the subsequent five-match T20I series.

“We have all come from the UK so we thought it will be good if we got a nets session. But then it started raining so we had to go indoors. It was good anyhow, better than doing nothing. Batters got some practice,” batter Shubman Gill says in the video.

Gearing up for ODI No.1 against the West Indies 💪



Here's @ShubmanGill giving a lowdown on #TeamIndia's 🇮🇳 first net session in Trinidad 🇹🇹#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/oxF0dHJfOI — BCCI (@BCCI) July 21, 2022

“It always feels good when as a batter you get to hit some balls. Got to do work on some specific deliveries. Really buzzed about these three ODIs. Hopefully we will win the first one and have a good series after that.” Team India arrived in Trinidad on Wednesday. will square off in three one-day internationals (ODIs) from July 22 to July 27. The five-match T20I series will start on July 29 and will conclude on August 7.

India come into the series on the back of series wins in England. While they lost the postponed fifth Test, India went on to beat England 2-1 in both the ODI and the T20I series.

