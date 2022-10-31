Home / Cricket / Watch: Ireland's Barry McCarthy's 'outrageous' fielding effort sparks standing ovation from opposition dugout, home fans

Barry McCarthy may have just pulled off the best effort of the 2022 T20 World Cup during Ireland's match on Monday against Australia.

McCarthy pulled off what might just go down as the best fielding effort of the T20 World Cup(ICC Facebook screenshot)
ByHT Sports Desk

There have been some extraordinary fielding efforts from players during the T20 World Cup and on Monday, Ireland's Barry McCarthy added to the highlight reels. Even the Australian players in the dugout stood up and applauded and McCarthy needed medical attention after his heroic effort which converted what could have been six runs to just two.

It was the second ball of the 15th over bowled by Mark Adair. Marcus Stoinis smashed the ball straight over the bowler's head and McCarthy was on at long-on. He dove back leaning to his left, clutched the ball in the air and then released it just before hitting the ground. The 30-year-old fast bowler was parallel to the ground when he released the ball.

Matthew Wade and Adam Zampa were among the Australian players in the dugout who could be seen applauding the effort. McCarthy seemed winded and needed medical attention before getting up. Commentators Shane Watson and Isa Guha summed the amazement of those that witnessed the effort. "Appreciation all around the ground and all around Australia as well. I think he might have injured himself but that was stunning work," said Guha.

"Wow, that is outrageous effort. This is the big quick. I cannot believe that, it's fabulous work," said Watson.

The umpires decided to let the TV umpire decide if he had made contact with the ground and as the extraordinary replays played, Guha said: "He is literally clutching at it with his left hand and just in time, he is able to throw it back. We have seen some obscene fielding efforts in this World Cup. That, you have to say, is top of the list."

Australia eventually scored 179/5 and Ireland ended up falling well short. They were all out for 137 runs, thus handing the hosts a 42-run win.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Tableand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

t20 world cup
Story Saved
