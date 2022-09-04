Watch: Irfan Pathan shuts down 'Maaro Mujhe Maaro' guy's India vs Pakistan Super 4 clash query with epic response

Pakistan's historic 155-run win against Hong Kong in their Group A tie in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 at Sharjah on Friday ensured them a slot in the Super 4 stage of the tournament and subsequently guaranteed world cricket of yet another blockbuster clash against India in the tournament. India will take on Pakistan on Sunday in their second meeting in seven days, at the same venue, the Dubai International Stadium. Ahead of the match, the famous Pakistan fan, who had gone viral with his “Maaro Mujhe Maaro" statement after 2019 World Cup meeting between the two sides, met India great Irfan Pathan made a query on the Sunday clash and the latter's response was epic.

Taking to Instagram, Momin Saqib shared a video of his meeting with Irfan at the stadium during Asia Cup and captioned it, “Glad to meet Irfan Pathan, the best swing bowler India has ever had. Lekin Irfan Bhai, aap maanein ya na maanein, Asia Cup humara hai! @irfanpathan_official”

In the video, Momim meets Irfan in the stands and says, “2006 me aapne Pakistan ke khilaf epic ki thi. Bhai kaise ho aap? Mera toh kaam sab theek he.”

After the initial greetings, Momim quickly shifted to the India-Pakistan topic, asking the former cricketer about his views on the match. “Sunday ke baare me aapko kya lag raha he? Jo Pakistan-India ka Sunday ko match hona he," he said.

“Repeat hi hoga,” replied Irfan.

Momim jokingly asked, “Pichle saal wala?” referring to India's loss to Pakistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup opener in Dubai. The two busrt into laughter before Irfan replied explaining, “Woh ek baar hogaya yaar, baar baar nehi hoga. Abhi ladko ka bhi form aagaya.”

Hardik Pandya's phenomenal all-round show helped India avenge their T20 World Cup defeat against Pakistan last Sunday. Naseem Shah did provide Pakistan with some hope with his phenomenal bowling with the new ball, but Hardik's MS Dhoni-esque calculated knocked bailed out India in the Dubai thriller.

