Watch: Ishan Kishan breaks silence after Rahul Dravid's 'domestic cricket' statement amid 'indiscipline' row

Ishan Kishan may not have played for India since the end of their T20I series against Australia in November but he has been all over the news for all the wrong reasons in recent days. Reports have emerged of the wicketkeeper-batter being dropped from the Indian team for the ongoing series against Afghanistan due to issues with discipline and trust. Ishan Kishan has been in the news for all the wrong reasons recently(PTI)

Head coach Rahul Dravid, however, categorically denied any issues with discipline for Kishan, stating that the 25-year-old requested for a break in South Africa and he is yet to be available for selection. Kishan himself has made himself heard in the midst of all this on Friday with a video that he shared on his social media platforms.

Although Dravid said that there have been no issues with discipline with Kishan, he said that the wicketkeeper-batter will have to play domestic cricket to make himself available for selection. "Absolutely no disciplinary issue. Ishan Kishan was not available for selection. Ishan requested for a break, which we agreed in South Africa. We supported it. He has not yet made himself available. When he is available, he will play domestic cricket and make himself available for selection," Dravid had told reporters.

However, Kishan is yet to make himself available for selection in his state team Jharkhand. "No, Ishan hasn't contacted or told us anything about his availability. Whenever he tells us, he will walk into the playing XI," Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) secretary Debasish Chakraborty told PTI. Ishan's worries are further fuelled by Virat Kohli's return to the T20I squad last week. While Kohli wasn't available for the first T20I against Afghanistan due to personal reasons, the senior batter is expected to make a return in Indore for the second game and will likely take over the no.3 role in the batting order. Ishan had batted at no.3 in his last T20I series against Australia in November 2023; at the moment, in addition to Kohli, Shubman Gill is also competing for spots in the top order with Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal being named the opening pair by Rahul Dravid.