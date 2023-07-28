Watch: Ishan's lucky escape leads to Hardik's misfortune as IND star falls agonisingly short in bizarre dismissal

Against a meagre target of 115, India batters were given full license especially with senior batters in Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli going well down the order to give others an opportunity with the 2023 World Cup just over two months away. However, barring Ishan Kishan, who scored his fourth ODI fifty en route to a 46-ball 52, none of the other batters showed up. But the India opener was left fortunate in a bizarre turn of event during the chase as Hardik Pandya paid the price.

Hardik Pandya incurred an unfortunate dismissal in 1st ODI vs West Indies

It had happened in the first ball of the 14th over when Ishan decided to take on the fuller delivery from spinner Yannic Cariah, but was instead drilled back the the bowler. Cariah dived in an attempt to complete the dismissal of Ishan, who was then on 34 off 30, but the ball slipped off his hands and rolled onto the non-striker's stumps. There was a soft appeal from the Windies side as most felt Hardik, who was at the non-striker's end, had made it back in time, but the umpire opted for a review.

The reply showed that Pandya had fallen agonisingly short as the bat was just millimetres above the ground as he made his way back to the crease when the ball struck the stumps. Ishan survived, but it was an unlucky end to Hardik's innings.

Watch the video here…

Ishan however recovered from it in quick to smash Cariah for a six over deep-midwicket a delivery later before he completed his half-century an over later.

With his 52-ball 46, Ishan played the pivotal role in India's chase of 115, but successive dismissals on the other ended had eventually forced Rohit to step in at No.7. It was only the second time in ODI cricket since 2013 that Rohit batted outside of the top six. The India skipper later hit the winning run to complete the match in 22.5 overs.

The five-wicket win in Barbados was India's ninth consecutive victory against West Indies in ODIs. India will play their second ODI match against West Indies on Saturday at the same venue, Kensington Oval before they wrap up the series on Tuesday with the final ODI match to be held at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, San Fernando.

