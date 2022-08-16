Watch: 'Idhar kya kar rahe ho?' - Ishan Kishan's stunning gesture for fan who came from Patna to Zimbabwe in his support

A handful of Indian cricket fans gathered at the premises of Harare Sports Club and enjoyed one of the best experiences of watching their beloved stars from close quarters. Among them was a man named Ashish from Patna, who was excited to watch Ishan Kishan bat in the nets. The fan, during an interaction with an Indian reporter present at the scene, claimed to be a huge fan of the wicketkeeper-batter and said that Ishan's house in Patna's Kankarbagh is merely 5-10 kilometers away from his residence in the capital city of Bihar.

Ashish waited for hours, standing close to the area where the Indian team was practicing and his patience finally paid off when he got the chance to meet Ishan while he was returning to the change room. The video of the same was shared by veteran sports journalist Vimal Kumar on his YouTube channel.

"My name is Ashish, nickname Sonu. I am a resident of Patna and have come here to support Ishan Kishan and the Indian team. I will watch all three matches. We all are really happy that we are getting to see the players practice. I actually know a friend of Ishan. His name is Yashasvi," the fan told the reporter.

As Ishan made his way back, he had to stop as the fan screamed: "Ishan bhai… Patna, Patna," to which the batter replied, "Sahi hai paaji. Main bhi Patna se hu (That is good brother. I am from Patna too." The fan went on: "I am a friend of Yashasvi," after which Ishan said: "Idhar kya kar rahe ho phir? (What are you doing there then)". The wicketkeeper-batter also clicked selfies with the fans. Apart from Ishan, all-rounder Axar Patel too posed for selfies with the group. Here is the video:

The Indian cricket team led by KL Rahul will engage in a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, which starts from August 18. All the three encounters will be played at the Harare Sports Club. Rahul, who is returning to action after a significant gap, will take this opportunity to find some rhythm ahead of the much-anticipated Asia Cup which will be played later this month.

Meanwhile, Ishan has not been picked in the Asia Cup squad, while Axar will travel with the team as a standby player.

