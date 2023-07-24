Watch: Ishan Kishan smashes Rishabh Pant style one-handed six with 'RP17' bat to score maiden Test fifty vs WI

It was only in January earlier this year when Ishan Kishan earned a maiden Test call-up. A surprising call indeed given that the left-handed batter was never in contention even for a back-up option. But Rishabh Pant's tragic car accident, which put him on the sidelines for remainder of 2023, saw Ishan being picked a perfect like-for-like replacement - aggressive left-handed middle-order batter who can perform the role of a wicketkeeper as well. The additional fact that Ishan brings in is flexibility in the line-up as well.

Ishan Kishan pays stunning tribute to Rishabh Pant

After staying as a back-up for KS Bharat through the Border-Gavaskar home series and the WTC final, Ishan was eventually handed his debut Test cap in the tour of West Indies. He did falter in the first innings of the second Test, scoring only 25 runs, but in his golden opportunity in the next innings in Trinidad, where he was sent ahead of Virat Kohli at No.4, Ishan smashed a whirlwind knock of 52*, laced with four boundaries and two sixes.

But Ishan did not forget Pant. And while he later thanked his India star for the help he provided him in preparing for the series, he paid his ultimate tribute to Pant by channelling his inner Pant.

In the penultimate ball of the 24th over, at the end of which India had declared their second innings to set West Indies a target of 365 runs, Ishan took on the low full toss from Kemar Roach and as he smashed it over long-on, he lost his bottom-hand on the swing, producing a one-handed six, just like Pant. That shot helped him bring up his maiden Test fifty. And if that was not enough, a closer look at Ishan's bat revealed that it actually belonged to Pant as it had the inscription 'RP17' on it.

Speaking to the broadcasters at the end of Day 4, Ishan revealed how Pant, whom he met at the NCA before heading to West Indies, helped him prepare for the Test series.

"I was at NCA before this. Pant was also there. He knows how I play. We have known each other since under-19 days. I also wanted someone to advise me and luckily he was there to tell me something about my bat positioning." he said.

