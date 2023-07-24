Ishan Kishan reveals how chat with Rishabh Pant helped him score stunning maiden Test fifty against West Indies

After two failed opportunities, Ishan Kishan was handed a golden chance in India's final Test innings in the West Indies tour. And while India's decision to send Ishan ahead of an experienced Virat Kohli at No.4 in the 2nd Test in Trinidad, the youngster repaid the faith with a whirlwind knock en route to a maiden half-century. After the unbeaten 52 off 34, that helped India set a mighty target of 365 against the home team, Ishan revealed the chat with Rishabh Pant that helped him notch up that score. Ishan Kishan reveals Rishabh Pant's role in his maiden Test fifty

Ideally, it would have been Pant as the wicketkeeper-batter for India in the Test series, as it would have been in the WTC final last month and the Border-Gavaskar series at home earlier this year. But a tragic car accident, left Pant on the sidelines. And even as he recovers and has made a significant progress, he is likely to miss the remainder of 2023.

In his absence, KS Bharat was given the role in the home series and then in the WTC final against Australia with Ishan as the back-up option before the management opted to hand the latter his debut cap in the West Indies series. He was allowed the chance to get his first Test run in the series opener in Dominica before India had declared and later was dismissed for 25 off 37 in the first innings of the second Test.

In the final innings of the match, Ishan was sent ahead of Kohli and the youngster continued with the momentum set by the openers as he smashed four boundaries and two sixes in his unbeaten 52 to helped India score 181 for two on Day 4.

After the day's proceedings, Ishan revealed how Pant's advice during his interaction at the NCA helped him prepare for the series.

"I was at NCA before coming here. I was practising there and Rishabh was also there for his rehab. He just got a few points for me. He asked me to you know, the bat position and everything because he, had seen me playing with him. We have played together so many matches. We have been together since U-19. So he knows how I play, what my mindset is. So you just help me a little bit with my bat position and everything, so otherwise I think I also wanted someone to tell me a few things about my batting and it was a great time for him to come and chat with me and really thankful for that," said Kishan.

Well, Ishan also managed to channel his inner Pant to score a one-handed six against Kemar Roach during his knock which instantly went viral on social media.

