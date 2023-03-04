Home / Cricket / Watch - 'Iska ek pair Chandigarh mein, dusra Haryana mein': Stump mic catches IND star's sledge to Head during 3rd Test

Watch - 'Iska ek pair Chandigarh mein, dusra Haryana mein': Stump mic catches IND star's sledge to Head during 3rd Test

Published on Mar 04, 2023

Despite the loss, there was a certain part of that brief morning session on Friday that grasped the interest of Indian fans on Twitter. One of the India stars were caught sledging Head, en route to his unbeaten 49, with stump mic catching the epic remark.

By HT Sports Desk

India started their bid to defend 76 on Day 3 of the Indore Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with Ravichandran Ashwin dismissing opener Usman Khawaja in just the second ball to script a dramatic beginning. But that remained India's lone moment of joy in the final innings as Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne wrapped up the chase in little over an hour to hand Australia a massive nine-wicket win and subsequently qualify for the World Test Championship final.

Despite the loss, there was a certain part of that brief morning session on Friday that grasped the interest of Indian fans on Twitter. One of the India stars were caught sledging Head, en route to his unbeaten 49, with stump mic catching the epic remark.

It happened during the sixth over of Australia's chase when Head was getting ready to take on Ravindra Jadeja. Shreyas Iyer, who was stationed at short fine leg, said, “Iska ek pair Chandigarh mein, dusra Haryana mein (His one leg is in Chandigarh and other in Haryana)”. Head, who probably did not comprehend the vernacular, remained calm at the crease.

Head, who was dropped in the Nagpur opener, was included in the second match in New Delhi before replacing a struggling David Warner in the third Test. In four innings so far, he scored 113 runs which included two valiant second innings knock - a 47-ball 43 in the second match and the unbeaten 49 in Indore.

"Taking one step at a time. As cliched as it may sound, one ball at a time. Nice to contribute. Not everything goes your way. Just wanted to make sure when the chance comes I was ready enough to take it. Thinking was to execute as well as we can. Did a fantastic job to come back from the first two Tests. We knew there was going to be good balls, as well as opportunities to score runs. Once we got in, it was trying to make the most of the opportunity. Difficult when you're facing one of the best bowlers in the world," Head later said after Australia secured their maiden win in India since the 333-run victory in Pune back in 2017.

