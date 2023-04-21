Watch: Jadeja fumes at Klaasen after bizarre clash denies wicket, CSK star then hurls a mouthful but Dhoni cools him off

Chennai Super Kings on Friday returned to their home ground, the MA Chidambaram Stadium, for the third time in IPL 2023 to host 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad. With an exceptional performance from the bowlers and lack of acceleration from the SRH batters in the back end, the visitors were restricted to mere 134 for seven in 20 overs. Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets for 22 runs. And the wicket that was most talked about was that of Mayank Agarwal, not for the manner, but owing to a small and bizarre clash with SRH batter Heinrich Klassen. CSK skipper MS Dhoni had later cooled him off. (CSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023)

Jadeja clashes with Klassen but Dhoni cools him off

It happened during the 14th over of SRH's innings when Jadeja was called back to complete his bowling quota. In the very first ball of the over, Mayank got a leading edge as he looked to tuck the fuller one from Jadeja through the on side. The CSK all-rounder looked set for what could have been a comfortable catch, while Klassen, who was standing at the non-striker's end was clearing the area for the ball to pass through in case Jadeja had missed the catch. But in their act, both collided in bizarre fashion leading to Jadeja dropping the opportunity. And he was left furious at the Klassen. Even though the SRH batter apologised immediately, Jadeja threw a cold stare and then hurled a mouthful at him.

Three deliveries later, Jadeja was successful in dismissing Mayank for 2 off 4. Jadeja spotted Mayank charging down the track and hence he shortened the length. The batter missed and MS Dhoni did what he does best as SRH continued to choke at Chepauk. Jadeja then looked back at Klaasen and shouted again before joining his teammates to celebrate when Dhoni had a word with him and calmed him down.

Watch the video here…

SRH did start on a promising note despite losing Harry Brook in the powerplay. But since Jadeja broke the partnership between Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi, dismissing both the batters, SRH failed to recover before being restricted to 134 for seven.

