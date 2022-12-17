Watch: Anderson hilariously compares Nasser Hussain's captaincy with Stokes; ex-England captain's reaction is priceless

England produced a fine performance in the Test series against Pakistan, clinching the three-match series with a close win in the second game in Multan. The Ben Stokes-led side produced an aggressive display of batting and kept the home side on backfoot, registering a 74-run win on a relatively dead surface in Rawalpindi before holding their nerves to beat Pakistan by 26 runs in the second Test.

While England's batting remained impressive in both Tests, it was veteran bowler James Anderson who continued to defy age with consistent outings in both matches. In the second Test, Anderson's delivery to outfox Mohammad Rizwan received praise from fans and former cricketers; as the 40-year-old pacer is rested for the final match, he chatted with England's former captain Nasser Hussain as they discussed the veteran pacer's international career.

Anderson made his international debut under Hussain's captaincy in 2002, and the latter was also the skipper of the side in Anderson's maiden Test a year later. During the chat, Hussain also involved the studio experts at Sky Sports Cricket and one of them asked Anderson about the difference between Hussain and the current England Test captain, Ben Stokes.

“Slightly different styles. Nasser was a bit more... intense on the field. Not quite the relaxed environment around,” Anderson said, inciting laughter from the experts as well as Nasser Hussain.

Watch:

Anderson is the only active member from the England XI that played in the fast bowler's debut Test in 2003. The pacer took a five-wicket haul in his very first Test innings against Zimbabwe; currently, Anderson is the third-highest wicket-taker in Test history with 675 dismissals to his name in 177 matches. He is 33 wickets away from equalling the great Shane Warne for the second spot.

Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan currently holds the record for highest wickets in Test history (800 in 133 Tests).

