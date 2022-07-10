Watch: Jasprit Bumrah leaves Liam Livingstone bewildered with a beautiful inswinger in 2nd T20I, video goes viral

After enduring a tough defeat in the rescheduled Test at Edgbaston, Team India produced a strong comeback in the ongoing white-ball series. The tourists secured resounding wins against England in consecutive T20Is and have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Jasprit Bumrah, India's premier seamer, played a key role in the win. Riding on his clinical bowling display, India bundled out England for 121 in 17 overs and won the second T20I by 49 runs.

Bumrah bowled three overs in the match and picked two wickets, while conceding just 10 runs, which included a maiden over. It all started with the dismissal of Liam Livingstone, who was in red-hot form in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League. Bumrah skittled the England batter with a peach of a delivery, which angled towards the batter after pitching wide the off stump line and went on to brush the top of the stump.

The incident took place in the first delivery of the fourth over, which also left Livingstone bewildered.

Sam Curran, England all-rounder, was the second batter dismissed by Bumran. Apart from him, Bhuvneshwar Kumar also finished the match with clinical figures. He accounted for the dismissals of Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, and Richard Gleeson in three overs, while giving away just 15 runs.

