Watch: Jatin Sapru changes Hardik Pandya captaincy remark when cameras pan towards Rohit Sharma, India captain does this

Rohit Sharma is natural as it gets. Whether he is interacting with friends or addressing a room full of journalists, there's hardly any change in Rohit's answers or mannerisms. His relaxed and carefree nature is also pretty much evident when he is batting in the middle or marshalling the troops in the field. Ahead of the start of India's final Asia Cup Group A match against Hong Kong in Dubai, the India captain's ever-chilled nature left sports presenter Jatin Sapru, former India all-rounders Irfan Pathan and Sanjay Bangar in splits.

In the pre-match show on Star Sports, Jatin Sapru, Irfan Pathan and Sanjay Bangar were discussing India's probable XI and giving tips to the ones interested in fantasy gaming. When Sapru was highlighting Hardik Pandya's importance in India's XI and saying that he must be the captaincy choice of many fantacy teams, the cameras panned from India's practice session to him, Irfan and Bangar. Rohit, incidentally was also seen knocking just a few metres away from Irfan. Sapru was quick to spot this and said, "Captain toh ek hi hai" (There's only one captain) referring to Rohit.

The India opener heard this and his nonchalant ever so cool manner said, "Main ja raha hu bhai" (I'm going, brother). Irfan Pathan and Sanjay Bangar broke out in laughter. "He hasn't changed at all. He is exactly the same like he was in 2007 and now we are at 2022. He is relaxed, cool as a cucumber," Irfan said.

Rohit scored a quickfire 21 off 13 balls before mistiming one slower one from Ayush Shukla to mid-on. India rode on two brilliant half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav to post a daunting 192 for 2 in front of Hong Kong. Kohli, still some distance away from his best, would be delighted that remained unbeaten on 59 off 44 balls. But it was Suryakumar Yadav who completely changed the momentum towards India with his breathtaking innings of 68 off only 26 balls. He hit six sixes - four of those in the last over - and six fours and scored at a mind-boggling strike rate of 261.

Hong Kong put up a brave fight with the bat becoming the first associate nation to score 150 in a T20I against India but they fell short by 40 runs. Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan went for runs but Bhuvneshwar Kumar and spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja did the job for India to take them to the Super 4 stage.

