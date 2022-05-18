Watch: Kieron Pollard's million-dollar reaction as fan shouts 'Polly, thank you for your contribution to Mumbai Indians'

Kieron Pollard has been a legend for Mumbai Indians but in IPL 2022, the all-rounder's bat has gone quiet. Pollard, one of the four players retained by MI before the IPL mega auction in February, has endured a rare off season, scoring 144 runs from 11 matches. This is the only season since 2011 that Pollard failed to score even a single half-century, due to which he was dropped for MI's previous two matches against Chennai Super Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad. (Also Read - 'If I were to meet him, I would just tell him...': Pace legend Brett Lee's advice for Umran Malik)

However, being dropped did not mean there was any shortage of commitment on Pollard's part. The West Indies all-rounder was seen cheering from the boundary for his teammates during MI's match against Sunrisers in Mumbai on Tuesday. As Pollard was following the match from the sidelines, one fan from the stands shouted out a loud message for the big-hitting West Indies all-rounder.

"Polly, thank you for your contribution to Mumbai Indians. We love you," he screamed. In reply, Pollard in appreciation, turned his head around, looked towards the fan and gave him a thumbs up.

Pollard is the second-highest run scorer for MI after captain Rohit Sharma. Having made his debut back in IPL 2010, Pollard has been part of MI’s all five title-winning franchises. He has scored 3412 runs for the franchise with 16 half-centuries with a best of an unbeaten 87 against Delhi Capitals last season. Midway through the season, Pollard, who was the West Indies captain, announced his retirement from international cricket, hoping to put all his concentration and focus on franchise cricket, but his form continued to elude him.

West Indies legend Ian Bishop feels Pollard might need to reinvent his game in order to remain effective going forward.

"Pollard himself has to reinvent his game, however he chooses to do that, because he's still got a future ahead of him, we hope. People are saying he's washed, I'm not going to go there. I think he's a player who can reinvent himself," Bishop said on ESPNCricinfo's T20 Time Out.

