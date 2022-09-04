Watch: KL Rahul's bizarre six during IND vs PAK tie leaves ex-India player guessing if it's 'straight helicopter shot'

While India's top-order stuck to its old safety first approach against Pakistan in the group stage fixture, the pairing of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul was off to a rapid start in the 'Super 4' game of the ongoing Asia Cup on Sunday. Both deposited a few into the stands as India gathered 62 runs in the first six overs of Powerplay in the Dubai stadium. Follow India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2022

Rahul, who perished for a nought in the previous match against the arch-rivals, smacked a 20-ball 28, decorated with one four and two sixes. His second maximum was a mistimed hit, which caught the front edge as he shuffled across the crease. It almost seemed like a helicopter shot that travelled into the sightscreen.

Former India spinner Amit Mishra also reacted to the six and asked on Twitter if the batter discovered a new kind of shot. He wrote, "A new shot? Straight helicopter shot? Bravo KL Rahul.." Fans also drew comparisons with MS Dhoni. Among the many strokes he shone with, it was his trademark ‘helicopter shot’ that the ex-India captain made famous.

Rahul eventually fell to Shadab Khan in his attempt to hit the spinner towards long-on. His dismissal preceded Rohit's exit in the previous over. The Indian captain was out after scoring 28 off 16, as he went for a lofted drive but hit it straight to Khushdil Shah at cover point.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to field first. Mohammed Hasnain came in place of Shahnawaz Dahani, who was ruled out of the contest with a side strain.

"We will bowl first. The dew could be a factor, that's the reason we're bowling first. We had a lot of positives from the last match against India. The message is to play positively - one change for us with Hasan Ali coming in," said Babar at the toss.

India, on the other hand, made three changes from the last Pakistan game with Rishabh Pant coming in place of Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya returning to the playing XI after the Hong Kong game. Young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi got his first-look-in, with Avesh Khan unavailable with fever and Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of the competition with a knee injury.

"We would have bowled first, but now we need to play freely and assess a good score on this pitch. Momentum counts in this format, you've to be on the money from the start, not worry about external pressures," said Rohit.

"Injury is something we can't control, Jadeja has been ruled out and he's back home. It was a headache to select the playing XI - Hardik comes back. Deepak Hooda gets a game and so does Ravi Bishnoi," he added.

