Watch: KL Rahul’s shocking drop catch of Mehidy Hasan that cost India 1st ODI against Bangladesh, Rohit Sharma furious

Updated on Dec 04, 2022 07:41 PM IST

An unbeaten 51-run stand for the 10th wicket frustrated India in the ODI series opener on Sunday, but India had their share of mistakes in the match, the most significant of them being the fielding errors, which happened during that match-winning stand, leaving Rohit fuming.

ByHT Sports Desk

Bangladesh scripted a fabulous one-wicket win in Mirpur against the mighty Team India, which had the likes of captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul in their line-up. An unbeaten 51-run stand for the 10th wicket frustrated India in the ODI series opener on Sunday, but India had their share of mistakes in the match, the most significant of them being the fielding errors, which happened during that match-winning stand, leaving Rohit fuming.

It happened in the 43rd over of Bangladesh's chase when Bangladesh batter Mehidy Hasan Miraz survived a dismissal escape for the second consecutive time in the over after he sliced the wider ball from Shardul Thakur into the night sky. The ball fell in the third man region where Sundar was stationed but the India bowler did not make any effort to sprint in or dive. He simply strolled towards the ball after it fell on the ground. The lazy fielding effort left Rohit absolutely furious.

What further led to Rohit losing his cool was that in just the very previous ball, Mehidy had struck a similar shot off a wider one from Thakur. Wicketkeeper KL Rahul had made the effort to run down to area to complete the catch, but he instead dropped it.

Talking about the match, India were folded for just 186 runs in 41.2 overs after being put to bat first. Rahul was pick of the batter with his 70-ball 73. Shakib Al Hasan picked a sensational five-wicket haul to script India's decimaton while Ebadot Hossain picked four wickets.

For Bangladesh, captain Liton Das, with his 63-ball 41, kept the home team in the chase despite lack of support from the other end. But India were frustrated by the scintillating partnership between Mehidy and Mustafizur Rahman, who scored fifty runs together to get Bangladesh over the line.

