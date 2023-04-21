Watch: Kohli, Maxwell in intense rock-paper-scissors battle mid-review vs PBKS; AUS star has a million-dollar reaction

The Royal Challengers Bangalore registered a convincing 24-run victory over the Punjab Kings on Thursday afternoon. In a pleasant surprise to RCB fans, Virat Kohli returned to captaincy in the game due to Faf du Plessis' fitness issues, and the Royal Challengers did return to winning ways as well, producing a solid performance – particularly with the ball – to register their third victory of the season. Maxwell (R) and Kohli play rock-paper-scissors(IPL)

After being asked to bat first, RCB put a competitive score of 174/4 in 20 overs with opener Kohli (59) and du Plessis (84) forging a 137-run stand; the latter came in as an Impact Player in the game and didn't take the field during PBKS' chase. The RCB couldn't capitalize on their strong start as no other batter could breach double figures in the innings. However, it mattered little for the side as Mohammed Siraj (4/21) ran through Punjab Kings' batting order, while Wanindu Hasaranga (2/39) also produced a solid performance as RCB bowled the hosts out on 150 in Mohali.

As a captain, Kohli always had an eventful presence on the field and that didn't change on Thursday, as a video from the game has now gone viral where he could be seen taking on fellow teammate Glenn Maxwell in an intense ‘rock-papers-scissors’ challenge. The duo played the game as Jitesh Sharma, the PBKS wicketkeeper-batter, reviewed against an LBW decision.

Watch:

Funnily enough, Maxwell reacted to the video posted on the social media platforms, pulling Kohli's leg in a hilarious tweet. “Poor predictable Virat, always goes paper @imVkohli,” Maxwell wrote.

Jitesh, however, had a successful review and continued to frustrate the RCB bowlers for a majority of the innings before being the last batter to be dismissed in the 19th over. He scored 41 off 27 deliveries.

RCB, meanwhile, now return to action on April 23 when they take on the high-flying Rajasthan Royals in Bengaluru. The Royals are currently at the top of the table but faced a close defeat to Lucknow Super Giants in their previous game earlier this week.

