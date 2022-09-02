Watch: 'Koi tip hamein bhi do' - Hong Kong captain's absolute gold interaction with Babar Azam wins hearts on Twitter

Pakistan will take on Hong Kong in a virtual knock-out match in Group A of the 2022 Asia Cup on September 2. The Babar Azam-led had faced a five-wicket defeat to India in its opening game of the continental tournament, while Hong Kong had also endured a 40-run loss to Rohit Sharma's men earlier this week. The winner would move to the Super Four stage, where India, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka have already booked their places.

Ahead of the game, Babar Azam met with the captain of Hong Kong, Nizakat Khan – who also has his roots from Pakistan. The official Twitter account of the Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday posted a video of their heartwarming interaction ahead of the match, where Nizakat could be heard asking “tips” from Babar on batting.

Like Babar, Nizakat also opens for Hong Kong and after the latter complimented the Pakistan skipper on his incredible batting form, Nizakat went on to request for tips from Babar.

Hong Kong produced a valiant effort in the game against India, restricting the Indian openers early in the game as they dismissed KL Rahul (36 off 39 balls) and Rohit Sharma (21 off 13 balls) early. Suryakumar Yadav's blitzkrieg (68* off 24 deliveries) and Virat Kohli's composed innings (58* off 44 balls) helped India post a strong score of 192/2 in 20 overs.

In the run-chase, Hong Kong gave a tough fight but the target eventually proved too big against a much-more experienced Indian bowling attack. Losing five wickets, Hong Kong finished on a respectable 152 in 20 overs.

Pakistan, meanwhile, will be eyeing an improved batting performance after their lineup faltered against India in the opening game. The side was folded on 147 in 19.5 overs, with the men in blue chasing down the target in 19.4 overs.

The winner of the clash between Pakistan and Hong Kong will take on India again in the first match of the Super Four stage on September 4 (Sunday)

