Watch: Kuldeep Yadav leaves Dasun Shanaka clueless with stunning delivery, knocks out leg stump in IND vs SL 2nd ODI

Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav got the chance to play for Team India after a long gap in the second One-Day International(ODI) against Sri Lanka on Thursday and he made the most of it. The 28-year-old picked three wickets in his ten overs, including the key wicket of Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka. Pacers Mohammed Siraj(three wickets) and Umran Malik(two wickets) scalped five wickets together while Axar Patel dismissed one batter to restrict the visitors for 215/10 in 39.4 overs.

Sri Lanka batter Shanaka had been the danger-man for the Men in Blue in last few matches. After emerging as the second-highest run-getter in the T20I series, Shanaka had continued his blitzkrieg with a brilliant hundred in the first ODI on Tuesday in Guwahati.

ALSO READ: 'That's the only time I cried. Didn't cry even after winning World Cup': Gambhir revisits massive Team India heartbreak

And it took an absolute ripper from Kuldeep to dismiss the in-form Sri Lanka captain. In the 23rd over, the visitors were already under pressure with four wickets down and the Indian spinners were on top. Shanaka tried to sweep a good length delivery from Kuldeep and was bowled around his legs as the ball rattled the leg stump. The crucial breakthrough put India in the driver's seat in the match and a video of Shanaka's dismissal went viral on social media.

After Shanka's dismissal, Kuldeep got rid of Charith Asalanka quickly to make the score 126/6 in 24.2 overs. Sri Lanka's tail-enders then played small cameos to drag the team total above 200. For the visitors, opener Nuwanidu Fernando slammed a half-century on debut. He hit 50 off 63 balls and stitched a 73-run partnership for the second wicket alongwith batter Kusal Mendis.

Earlier, the Men in Blue defeated Sri Lanka by 67 runs in the first ODI to go 1-0 up in the series. Former India captain Virat Kohli hammered his 73rd international century in the match. With a total of 45 ODI tons, 20 of which came on Indian soil, Kohli also equalled legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record of hitting most ODI centuries for India at home.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON