'That's the only time I cried. Didn't cry even after winning World Cup': Gambhir revisits massive Team India heartbreak

India have won two ODI World Cups – in 1983 and 2011 – and will be aiming to add a third to their trophy cabinet later this year when Rohit Sharma's men chase glory in the home edition. The side's last World Cup win came under MS Dhoni's captaincy and one of the key members of the team was opener Gautam Gambhir, who had scored a valiant 97 in the final against Sri Lanka. The former India player represented the country for 12 years between 2004-2016, and revisited his formative years watching the Indian team in the 90s as he discussed the World Cups during a mid-match show on Star Sports.

Gambhir talked about the 1992 World Cup where India had finished a dismal seventh out of nine teams in the round-robin stage. India won only two games out of eight and Gambhir recalled the side's narrow defeat to Australia, which made him “cry.”

India had lost the game by one run, facing a second defeat in their third match while one was washed out.

“I remember the watching the Australia World Cup when India lost the game to Australia by 1 run. I remember, that's the only time I've cried for cricket, and I probably cried because India only lost that game by one run. After that, I've never cried, not even after winning the World Cup,” Gambhir recalled.

Electing to bat first, Australia posted 237/9 with Dean Jones scoring an important 90 off 108 balls. Both Kapil Dev and Manoj Prabhakar picked three wickets each for the side but rain forced a 47-over Indian innings and a revised target of 236.

Despite a 93-run knock from captain Mohammad Azharuddin, India eventually fell short by a run as Tom Moody picked three wickets; Venkapathy Raju was run out on the last ball of the match as the Aussies clinched victory in Brisbane.

