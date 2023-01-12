Watch: Pakistan captain Babar Azam yells at Mohammad Nawaz for gifting a single to NZ during 2nd ODI, video goes viral

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and teammate Mohammad Nawaz were engaged in a heated exchange during the 2nd One Day International (ODI) between the hosts and Kane Williamson-led New Zealand on Wednesday. After defeating New Zealand in the 1st ODI, the Babar-led Pakistan side was hoping to take an unassailable lead in the three-match series when the Green Army locked horns with Williamson and Co. at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Opener Devon Conway slammed a sublime century while skipper Williamson played a gritty knock of 85 off 100 balls as the batting duo laid the foundation for a challenging total. While Conway was cleaned up by pacer Naseem Shah in the 30th over, Pakistan's Nawaz bagged the jackpot wicket of Williamson during the 35th over. Interestingly, Nawaz was called out by Babar in the same over after the Pakistan star conceded a single on the final ball.

ALSO READ: ‘Being forced to become weak…’: Misbah rushes to Babar Azam’s defence, comes up with solution for Pakistan cricket team

The lesser-known incident has garnered the attention of netizens on social media. In a video shared on Twitter, Babar can be heard lashing out at Nawaz for leaking a single on the final ball of his over. Nawaz emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan in the 2nd ODI against New Zealand. The Pakistani all-rounder bagged the crucial wickets of Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham in the second encounter of the three-match series at Karachi.

“EY TU JAAN K SINGLE KARAYA NA”



😂#PAKvNZpic.twitter.com/sByu5ORwqk — Change of Pace (@ChangeofPace414) January 11, 2023

Riding on Williamson and Conway's sensational knocks, New Zealand posted 261 in 49.5 overs. In reply, Babar-led Pakistan only managed to muster 182 as the hosts lost the match by 79 runs. Pakistan skipper Babar played a fighting knock of 79 off 114 balls in the 50-over contest. "We didn't start well with the ball but came back nicely. Also, we lost a couple of wickets early with the bat and hence we were behind the game. The plan between myself and Rizwan was to take the game deep but losing wickets puts pressure on you. The wicket had turn and bounce, it was difficult to take on the spinners and Salman did well to play his shots. The ball was coming on differently compared to the first match but credit to the New Zealand spinners as they bowled well," Babar said after the match.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON