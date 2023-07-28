Home / Cricket / Watch: Labuschagne in disbelief, Karthik's brilliant on-air reaction as Root pulls out one-handed stunner in Ashes

Watch: Labuschagne in disbelief, Karthik's brilliant on-air reaction as Root pulls out one-handed stunner in Ashes

ByHT Sports Desk
Jul 28, 2023 07:59 PM IST

Joe Root took a brilliant one-handed catch that dismissed Marnus Labuschagne during Day 2 of the fifth Ashes Test.

England may have lost a golden chance at remaining alive in the race for retaining Ashes last week – due to factors out of their control – but it hasn't hampered them from leaving it all out on the field in the final Test at The Oval. Ben Stokes' men were denied a shot at victory in Manchester in the fourth Test after the entire fifth day's play was washed out due to rain. They were the more dominant side throughout the game, leading by 61 runs with five wickets remaining in Australia's second innings when rain dampened English hopes.

Joe Root picked a brilliant catch to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne during Day 2 of final Ashes Test(Twitter)
Joe Root picked a brilliant catch to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne during Day 2 of final Ashes Test(Twitter)

After Pat Cummins opted to bowl in the fifth Test in London, England didn't show any signs of moving away from their aggressive ‘Bazball’ approach, as they scored 283 in the first innings. With the ball, the English attack made inroads during Day 2 with quick Aussie wickets, and their star batter Joe Root pulled out an absolute stunner at first slip to get rid of Marnus Labuschagne, who had been putting quite a shift for the visitors.

Batting at a significantly slower pace, Labuschagne had been frustrating the English bowlers – batting on 9 off 81 deliveries, when Wood finally struck the breakthrough in the 43rd over of the innings. Wood found a thick outside edge and Root, standing at first slip, made a sensational dive towards his left to take a one-handed catch.

Watch the catch from Joe Root:

Labuschagne's was the only dismissal in the morning session of Day 2 in the final Test; Australia had finished the first day at 61-1. Usman Khawaja and Labuschagne's second-wicket partnership crawled to 42 from 156 balls before Wood prompted Root's spectacular diving catch.

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, who was on-air during the catch, couldn't contain his amazement at Root's incredible effort as well, calling it “brilliant,” while also adding that Jonny Bairstow – the English keeper – also had a chance at the catch.

Labuschagne's dismissal triggered a series of wickets for Australia as Travis Head (4), Mitchell Marsh (16) and Alex Carey (10) also departed in quick succession during the post-lunch session on second day.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with World Cup 2023 and World Cup Schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out