Watch: Mark Wood's 152kph thunderbolt shocks Usman Khawaja; leg stump in shambles during ENG vs AUS 3nd Ashes Test

England's fast bowlers reigned supreme in the first session of the third Ashes Test at Headingley as Australia lost four wickets. Veteran Stuart Broad took two wickets while Mark Wood and Chris Woakes, both of whom are playing their first Test of the series, got one each. Broad may have dismissed David Warner for the 16th time in Test cricket and later taken the big wicket of Steve Smith but Wood's dismissal of the in-form Usman Khawaja ended up being one of the biggest highlights of the session. England's pacers were all over the Australian batters in the first session.

Khawaja was on 13 off 37 when he got a 152kph thunderbolt from Mark Wood for the last ball of the 13th over. He went full and got the ball to shape in a little bit. Khawaja was looking to got a drive going and the ball ended up thundering between the gap between bat and pad. The ball took a slight inside edge before absolutely flattening the leg stump, triggering huge cheers from the crowd at Headingley.

"94.6mph from Mark Wood. The fullest of his deliveries so far today, a hint of swing and it goes straight through Usman Khawaja. Delight for Wood, delight for England," said Wood's former England captain Eoin Morgan in the commentary box.

England have no choice but to win this match to stay alive in the series, having lost the first and second Tests at Edgbaston and Lord's respectively. They brought in Woakes and Wood and dropped veteran James Anderson. Warner hit a four off the first ball of the match from Broad but it didn't matter as he ended up edging the fifth delivery of that over to second slip.

Wood's laser beam to Khawaja came next after which after which Marnus Labuschagne edged it to first slip off Woakes. The last wicket of the session was arguably the biggest for England as Broad got Smith, playing his 100th Test, out caught behind the stumps. At Lunch, Australia found themselves tottering at 91/4.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON