Watch: Mitchell Marsh fights back tears in glorious tribute to captain Pat Cummins during Cricket Australia Awards event

Watch: Mitchell Marsh fights back tears in glorious tribute to captain Pat Cummins during Cricket Australia Awards event

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 01, 2024 09:33 AM IST

Mitchell Marsh thanked captain Pat Cummins for his faith after receiving the prestigious Allan Border medal during Cricket Australia's award event.

Australia's star all-rounder Mitchell Marsh secured the top honour in the Cricket Australia awards night on Wednesday, winning the Allan Border medal for men's player of the year. Marsh had enjoyed a stellar 2023 that saw him make a remarkable comeback in Tests and lift the ODI World Cup title in India in November.

Mitchell Marsh's acceptance speech at the Cricket Australia awards night(Cricket Australia)
Mitchell Marsh's acceptance speech at the Cricket Australia awards night(Cricket Australia)

Marsh marked his comeback to Test cricket during the 2023 Ashes at Headingley, notching up a brisk 118 runs. Throughout the ODI World Cup in the same year, he amassed 441 runs at an impressive average of 49, with his standout innings being an unbeaten 177 against Bangladesh.

Also read Cricket Australia Awards 2024: Full list of winners as Mitchell Marsh, Ashleigh Gardner take top honours

Marsh was voted over captain Pat Cummins, who played a key role in leading the side to wins at the World Test Championship and World Cup finals — both against India. Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc stood third and fourth on the list, respectively.

As the Aussie all-rounder made his acceptance speech following the award, Marsh found it hard to hold back the tears; he thanked captain Cummins for providing him with an opportunity for a comeback.

"I'm a bit fat at times and I love a beer but you see the best in me always and you've changed my life. For your support and your leadership, Patty, playing under you is a dream," Marsh said during the event.

"I often spoke to my wife about... that I just wanted to get one more crack at it, and it's been amazing. She gave me the perspective on life that I needed," Marsh added.

Watch the full acceptance speech here:

The 32-year-old showcased his batting prowess across formats, amassing 594 runs in six Test matches at an average of 66. In ODIs, he accumulated 858 runs at an average of 47.66, maintaining an impressive strike rate of 113.94. Additionally, he excelled in the T20I series against South Africa, recording unbeaten scores of 92 and 79 in three innings.

Among other men's awards at the events, leading off-spinner Nathan Lyon clinched the Test Player of the Year award, while pacer Jason Behrendorff won the T20I honour.

The Australian team returns to action on February 2 when it takes on West Indies in the first of three ODIs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and U 19 World Cup 2024 Schedule match updates along with Cricket Schedule
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

