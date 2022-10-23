Home / Cricket / Watch: Rizwan's epic 'India mein aayenge toh dikhayenge' remark leaves Indian fans in splits ahead of IND-PAK MCG clash

Published on Oct 23, 2022 10:41 AM IST

On Saturday, it was Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan's video that made rounds following his epic reply to an Indian fan ahead of the blockbuster India match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Mohammad Rizwan interacts with India fans
ByHT Sports Desk

The ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia have given fans a wholesome experience of getting the chance of interacting with and watch the star cricketers prepare for the matches and the tournament. Social media has, every now and then, thrown videos shared by fans, of their experience of meeting or watching cricketers at the nets, owing to the facility in stadiums in Australia. On Saturday, it was Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan's video that made rounds following his epic reply to an Indian fan ahead of the blockbuster India match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

When Rizwan was gearing up for the all-important match against India at the MCG, one of the Indian fans requested him saying, “Rizwan bhai, six maarke dikhao. India se aaye hai specially aapko dekhne.”

The Pakistan opener, looked back, smiled and replied saying, "India mein aaenge to wahaan dikhaaenge" (Will show the sixes when we come to India). Indian fans standing there burst into laughter.

Rizwan will have the opportunity to visit India for the 2023 ODI World Cup, but a recent statement made by BCCI secretary and ACC president, Jay Shah, on the Asia Cup next year has left Pakistan's India tour handing in balance.

Shah made a statement earlier last week saying that the Asia Cup 2023, slated to be held in Pakistan, will be hosted at a neutral venue and hence the Indian team won't be travelling to Pakistan for the tournament.

Disappointed by Shah's statement, PCB called for an emergency meeting at the ACC and said that “Such statements (like Shah’s) can split the Asian and international cricket communities," and impact Pakistan's decision to visit India for 2023 World Cup.

