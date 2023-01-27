Watch: MS Dhoni waves at Ranchi crowd during India vs New Zealand 1st T20I; spectators' response is pure gold

After a sensational clean sweep against New Zealand in the three-match series at home, India aim to continue their form, now under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, to make a winning start in the first match of the three-match T20I series against the Mitchell Santner-led Black Caps. The opener is underway in Ranchi and to support the Indian side, local boy and legendary India skipper MS Dhoni is in attendance at the JSCA International Stadium Complex. (India vs New Zealand 1st T20 Live Score)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During New Zealand's innings, camera caught Dhoni sitting in the gallery with his wife Sakshi. With the camera still on him, he waved at the crowd with big smile. And the Ranchi crowd responded in stunning fashion. Immediately, they broke into ‘Dhoni’ chants and the former India cricketer smiled yet again.

ALSO READ: 'Prithvi Shaw's career will be ruined by team management': Hardik, Dravid blasted over India selection for 1st NZ T20I

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier on Thursday, BCCI had shared a clip of Dhoni meeting the Team India players in the dressing room ahead of the match in Ranchi.

"Mahi bhai is here which is good as we get to meet him. We can get out of the hotel also (to meet him). Otherwise, the way we have played in the last one month, it has just been hotel to hotel. And when we meet we try to talk about life rather than the game. When we played together I learned a lot from him. I have squeezed a lot out of him (knowledge), there is not much left," Pandya later told reporters in the pre-match conference.

Talking about the match, India won the toss and opted to bowl first. India did not pick Yuzvendra Chahal, Jitesh, Mukesh and Prithvi Shaw for the series opener.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON